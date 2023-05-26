Works at Praia dos Reis Magos completed this month with 200 parking spaces

The renovation work on the solarium at Praia dos Reis Magos is expected to be completed on May 31, before the official opening of the bathing season, revealed this Friday, May 26, the Municipality of Santa Cruz.

The information is issued on the day that the mayor, Filipe Sousa, visited the site, accompanied by the council and the president of the Parish Council of Caniço, Milton Teixeira.

The cost of the restoration work for the Reis Magos solarium and the construction of a new walkway is around 200,000 euros. The Municipality points out that “it guaranteed in the area, now with blue lines, a free parking area with space for 200 vehicles”.

Like this: Like Loading...