Madeira is under yellow warning for precipitation from 12:00 on this Monday.

Tropical rain should be expected, as there is another warning that warns of hot weather in the Region, with thermometers reaching 28 degrees Celsius on the south coast.

Speaking to radio 88.8 JMFM, Vitor Prior, from the Meteorological Observatory of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, explained that the showers should continue over the next few days. However, they should take place mainly from today’s afternoon until the end of tomorrow.