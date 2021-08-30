The Ponta do Sol City Council informed in a statement that it will carry out a simulation of rescue for passengers in the Bacelo Cable Car, tomorrow, August 31, at 11:00 am, in Canhas.

According to a statement from the local authority, this simulacrum will be in charge of the Humanitarian Association of Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, through the team of Socorro e Resgate em Montanha, in the wide-angle rescue valence / cable car environment.

“The objective of this simulacrum is to test the capacity, speed and means available in a situation of rescue of passengers while using the Bacelo Cable Car. We remind you that until now, this cable car has been used only for transporting goods, namely bunches of bananas, from plantations that are located in distant and difficult to access areas. With this certification, it will be possible to apply for authorization to transport passengers, so that farmers can benefit from this means of transport”, says the same note.

With this approval, the local authority points out, “a new tourist attraction will also be created, which will make it possible to discover this particular and charming corner of the county, which allows for a glimpse of beautiful landscapes over Madalena do Mar.”

From Jornal Madeira