The Levada da Fajã do Rodrigues, which starts in the bed of Ribeira do Inferno, is blocked due to a landslide that dragged some trees in the vicinity of the large access tunnel to Ribeira do Inferno.

The levada has a length of 3.9 km, with a duration of 3h30, where some tunnels are crossed, and it is possible to enjoy the panoramic view over the valley of São Vicente.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...