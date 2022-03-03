Collection for Ukraine at Vintage Bar

On Thursday, 3rd March 2022, Madeira Fitness Friends alongside Digital Nomads, have arranged a collection point for the community for those who want to drop off essential goods such as sleeping bags, non-perishable foods, medical care and higiene items which in return shall be dispatched from Madeira Island to Ukraine.

23 Vintage Bar have kindly opened their doors to receive such items and those interested may drop off them off any time between 17:00 and 21:00.

As Thursdays are usually a hangout day for the Nomads to network, the group have also decided that those who have blue or yellow clothing are more than welcome to dress up in order to represent the colours of the flag.

They further indicate that the Nomads have been doing an excellent job in collaborating with the matter by offering valuable support, free accommodation, donating thermal blankets and so forth.

Like this: Like Loading...