122 stands waiting for 10 thousand visitors

Expo Porto Santo is back for an edition with 122 stands, 85% of which are from companies based on the island. A display of economic activities that does not include hotels and which, according to the organization, should attract 10,000 visitors.

The Expo is carried out by the Porto Santo Industry, Commerce and Tourism Association and opens its doors at 6 pm this Friday. The first day will be marked by the official visit of the President of the Government, scheduled for 9 pm.

Expo will run from the 2nd to 11th September.

The gastronomy square and stage for musical entertainment are other attractions at the fair, which will count on the presence of the various means of information in the Diário Notícias .

DIÁRIO, TSF and PRAIA measure a pulse in Porto Santo

DIÁRIO and TSF and PRAIA radios will dedicate this Friday to the economy of Porto Santo, featuring it live, through live conversations with businessmen from the various sectors of activity, as well as with managers, association leaders, politicians and other human resources with an important role on the island.

From Diário Notícias

