The charter operation was announced by the operator Portugal Getways, based in the Azores.

The new operation from New York is for sale on the Operator Portal. Packages include accommodation in 4 and 5 star hotels of the Pestana and Savoy groups.

Antena 1 found that there are a total of 22 direct flights, one per week, between JFK airport in New York and Madeira.

The first is on November 1st and the operation lasts all winter.

The air connection is guaranteed by SATA, on an Airbus A321, with around 200 seats.

Antena 1 tried to contact the tour operator, but Portugal Getways does not make any statements.