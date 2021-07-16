Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, said today that the measures in force are to continue.

However, he admitted that a change in the number of hospitalized and infected people in the Region could force new measures.

“The measures in place will continue and so far are sufficient. If there are changes in the number of infected and above all in the number of hospitalized, others will be considered”, he said, revealing that the recent increase in the number of positive cases in the region was already expected.

“Incidentally, this trend could eventually rise, because fortunately we are receiving thousands of people at the airport every day”, he admitted.

Still, the government official guarantees that this situation will not jeopardize the capacity and response of the regional health system.

The statements were made on the sidelines of the inauguration of MAMMA – Museum of Modern Art of Madeira, which took place this morning at Estrada Monumental.

From Jornal Madeira