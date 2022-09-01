Parties this weekend

Another lot of parties and festivals this weekend, before things start to wind down a little.

The wine festival is still on in Funchal., and Estreito de Câmara de Lobos.

Ponta do Sol this weekend has dj Oxy Saturday night through to the early hours of Sunday.

Ponta Delgada has its big festival which has already started, and will party though the weekend.

And staying wifh grapes, Porto da Cruz has the grape festival this weekend..

And on the following weekend, from the 9th September Faial has a party to enjoy.

