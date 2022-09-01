LOW-COST CARRIER WIZZ AIR WILL CONNECT VIENNA TO FUNCHAL

The low-cost company Wizz Air announced new routes from Vienna, capital of Austria, and among the new destinations is Funchal.

“Hey Vienna, your autumn has just been updated! From now on, you can travel directly to the hottest destinations: visit the exotic Funchal in Madeira, or the magical Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. In the case of Madeira, the first connection will only be at the end of autumn, on December 3rd.

The carrier’s website is also updated and it is now mentioned that “Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates flights to and from Madeira”.

The company has a weekly flight between Madeira and Austria, varying between Saturdays and Sundays.

Wizz Air already flew to London from Funchal, and has now debuted new routes from Funchal to Vienna, Austria, but also from Funchal to Budapest (Hungary) and Katowice and Warsaw (Poland).

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...