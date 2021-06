The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation reported today that the west route of Vereda do Areeiro has been reopened, that is, through the tunnels.

However, for security reasons, the East Vereda (by Pico das Torres) is still closed.

The IFCN recalls that this is an area “subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion”, therefore, maximum caution is recommended when undertaking the hiking trail.

From Diário Notícias