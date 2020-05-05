This Tuesday, MadeiraShopping counted on the opening of 42 stores, about 44% of the total and, in the coming days, it says that there will be the opening of more stores “that are in the final stage of adaptation”.

In a statement sent today to the media, the director of MadeiraShopping, Alberto José Pereira, informs that the shopping center, at this stage, “has about half of the stores in operation and the operation maintains as a priority to guarantee visitors a safe and comfortable environment” and which implemented “several measures to ensure the safety of visitors, shopkeepers and employees, including the installation of disinfectant gel dispensers at all entrances to the center and the placement of signs and notices through the sound system of good social conduct practices, with special emphasis on the need to comply with the distance of 2 meters “,