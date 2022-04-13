PORTO SANTO BEACH MAY HAVE ARTIFICIAL INTERVENTION TO PREVENT THE ARRIVAL OF PEBBLES

Not counting the visitors who arrived by air, Lobo Marinho transported over 600 visitors to Ilha Dourada today.

For tomorrow and Friday, more people are expected to enter, perhaps a few thousand, who will arrive on the three trips that will be carried out and on the air connections until Saturday. Two trips this Thursday and one more on Friday should bring thousands of people from the regional market. Therefore, you can already see many people strolling in the most emblematic places of the city, as well as going to the beach, which just yesterday was named the best in Europe.

However, problems with the pebble are still visible. Between the Pier and the area of ​​the Pé na Água Restaurant, a lot of pebbles are visible, although the warm yellow sand already occupies its space. “We have to protect, even if artificially, the conditions of sand so that the beach remains and is not exposed to climate change”, reinforces Nuno Batista, president of the municipality of Ilha Dourada. Little by little it is becoming the beach of other times, but still an obstacle this Easter for those who choose to go to the beach. Therefore, people still look for places with spaces filled with sand to enjoy the little sun that is still seen and felt.

Nuno Batista revealed to JM that these are situations that “come from the climate situation and the nature of the sea, but that does not prevent us from being very attentive to what are our two best assets”. Therefore, the municipality is already working to restore the image that characterizes the beach. “There are some projects underway, including the ‘Live Dunas’, in a project by the Secretariat for the Environment and Climate Change for the beach, in the Calheta area. For the municipality, the beach area in the city center, in the pier area, needs a quick intervention so we don’t become dependent on the changes” that arise in winter. “We have to protect the beach and give people the conditions to use both best goods in Porto Santo”, concluded the mayor. There are some projects underway, among them the ‘Live Dunas’, in a project by the Secretary for the Environment and Climate Change for the beach, in the Calheta area.

From Jornal Madeira

