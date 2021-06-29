Madeira registers the most foreign residents in the last 13 years.

According to data provided by the Estrangeiros e Fronteiras Service (SEF), the foreign population residing in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) on 31 December 2020 totaled 9,455 people – the highest figure since 2008 – representing an increase of 10.1 % compared to 2019 (869 people).

The foreign population was distributed only among holders of residence permits, and holders of long-stay visas were not registered.

Nationals from Venezuela (24.5%), United Kingdom (14.2%), Brazil (9.5%) and Germany (6.6%) continue to be the main foreign communities residing in the Region.