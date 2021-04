A female monk seal was hoisted a few moments ago in Machico, as witnessed by a photo sent to JM.

It is, we have found, a female monk seal that died in the Desertas and has now been transported to Madeira.

The causes of death are unknown, so the animal will undergo a necropsy.

The seal is said to have been found dead on Deserta Grande.

The operation, under the responsibility of the Natural Park, had the collaboration of Firefighters Sapadores do Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira