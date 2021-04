This spring Sunday, several people took advantage of the sun to go to the beach.

However, many forgot that the curfew is still in force, which meant that the Public Security Police had to go to some beaches, namely to Machico beach to alert bathers who cannot walk on the street after the given time.

As DIÁRIO reported, the same happened this week in Praia Formosa, where many were still on the beach and exercising after 6 pm.

From Diário Notícias