The new and recovered cases have been almost equal this last week.

This Sunday’s daily bulletin, issued by the Regional Health Directorate, reports 17 more cases and 16 recovered in the Region in the last 24 hours.

With these updated data, the archipelago now accumulates 8,737 positive cases, of which 8,351 have already been reported as recovered. At this time, 315 cases are active in the Region.

As for the number of deaths, it is fixed at 71 .

From Jornal Madeira