Michal’s brother, the tourist reported missing in the mountains of Calheta, is still engaged in the search and is walking around the area where his brother disappeared.

According to him, so far there is no new information, so he will continue the journey accompanied by some people who offered to help.

A go fund me page has been set up also, the brother is determined to find his sibling, and the missing Pole’s Wife and two children are due to leave Madeira in the next days.

