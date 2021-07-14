Monday and Tuesday saw the arrival of 59 planes and just over 10,000 visitors to the island. This week looks set to be the busiest week since the pandemic.

The Association for the Promotion of Madeira (AP Madeira) held this Tuesday, 13 July, a General Assembly, in which it carried out an analysis of the current situation of tourism in the Region, the admission of new members and the revision of the 2021 budget, which will be a total of 19 million euros.

Eduardo Jesus, notes that the Autonomous Region of Madeira as a tourist destination has “resisted better than other national regions in the face of the pandemic”, as well as tourism regions that compete directly with Madeira.

I’m looking forward to family arriving Sunday from my side, Nelio also has family arriving Saturday. Next Tuesday I will be celebrating a big birthday also, if I don’t have a midlife crisis before… 😂 😂 😂

I think it’s going to be a very busy summer for the island, with great summer weather to go with it. 🌞🌞🌴