Accident in Paul do Mar blocks access to parish

Earlier this afternoon there was an accident between a bus and a light car on the Estrada Regional that connects the parish of Paul do Mar, this caused the access to the parishes of Paul do Mar and Jardim do Mar to be blocked.

Paulo Rodrigues, president of the Parish Council of Paul do Mar, said that “unfortunately something happened today that could perhaps be avoided. The accident caused on a road that has been narrowed with concrete blocks for years and there is no solution to leave it open in both directions of circulation”, he lamented.

The president of the Parish Council of Paul do Mar said that he had already warned of the situation. He also referred: “Whenever I see something wrong, I alert the competent authorities, regardless of which party is governing, I am at the service and defending the interests of the people in the parish.”

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...