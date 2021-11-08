Madeira has already administered more than 400,000 vaccines against covid-19

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) reached, this weekend, the milestone of 400,000 vaccines administered against covid-19, revealed this Monday the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

“Until the 8th of November 2021 and since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against covid-19, more than 401,500 vaccines have been administered”, says the regional health authority in a note sent to the press.

The same note recalls that since mid-October, the administration of the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 has been taking place in RAM, for people aged 18 years and over and with more than six months after the second dose of the vaccine.

“The administration of the vaccine does not require prior scheduling, it is enough to appear at one of the RAM vaccination centers at the published times”, recalls the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, reinforcing the call for vaccination.

The guardianship also leaves a “special thanks to all professionals involved in this vaccination operation and to the population for having adhered to the vaccination from the first hour”.

From Diário Notícias

