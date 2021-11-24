24 new cases and 27 recovered

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) registers today, 8 November, 27 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, accounting for 12,409 confirmed cases of covid-19 in regional soil, indicates the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) in your daily newsletter.

These are, according to the regional authority, seven imported cases and 17 cases of local transmission.

Also noteworthy is another 27 recovered cases, so we now have 331 active cases.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 78 deaths associated with the disease, the last of which was registered on 6 November.

Let’s hoping we should start seeing more recovered cases than new in the next weeks.

