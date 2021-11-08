CONTEST ‘THE PANDEMIC IS NOT OVER’ RAISES AWARENESS OF THE STUDENT COMMUNITY FOR VACCINATION AND RULES IN FORCE

With the beginning of the 2021/2022 school year, the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection starts the 3rd phase of the campaign ‘The pandemic is not over yet’, aimed at the entire student community in the Region from the 1st cycle to the secondary education, under the motto ‘Safe Return to School’, an initiative of the Regional Government, through the Institute of Health Administration.

The contest, which started on November 4th, seeks to raise awareness among schools in Madeira about the importance of the rules in force and vaccination against covid-19, reinforcing the message that ‘The pandemic is not over yet’ and that a Safe return to school is possible, but it depends on everyone.

The initiative is valid for all RAM students, from the 1st cycle to secondary education (inclusive), and to participate, students must send a video, photograph, drawing, text/writing alluding to the covid pandemic. 19.

Participants can submit their work until November 15, 2021, through the email address iasaude@iasaude.madeira.gov.pt or deliver it (by hand or by mail) to the following address: Rua das Pretas, N.º 1 , 9004-515 Funchal.

The works selected by the jury, whose decision will be known on November 30th, will be put to the population’s vote, between December 1st and 8th.

The most voted works in each of the categories ‘Students of the 1st Cycle’, ‘Students of the 2nd Cycle’, ‘Students of the 3rd Cycle’ and ‘Students of Secondary Education’ will be awarded the following prizes: 1st prize: Laptop Computer; 2nd prize: 1 Smartwatch and 3rd prize: 1 Smarthphone.

The awards ceremony will take place on December 13, at a place to be announced.

From Jornal Madeira

