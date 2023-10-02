Civil Protection warns of the risk of rural fires and calls for preventive measures

Weather and dust warning.

In view of the warnings issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) for the persistence of high maximum temperature values ​​in Madeira.

In the coming days, the temperatures will be around 30°, especially along the south coast, the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC) recommends “the adequacy of behaviors and attitudes towards the situation of rural fire danger, particularly with the adoption of the necessary prevention and precautionary measures”.

According to Madeira Civil Protection, behaviors such as:

“The creation of bonfires for recreation or leisure, or for cooking food.

Use of burning and combustion equipment intended for lighting or cooking food.

Burning of cut and piled bushes and any type of farm waste.

Smoking or making a fire of any kind in the forest areas and roads that surround them”.

The SRPC explains – following contacts established between the Regional Relief Operations Command and the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere – that “the weather in the Madeira archipelago will be conditioned by the presence of a hot, dry air mass and the action of a vast Anticyclone (blocking Anticyclone), generally centered in the region of Central Europe, approximately, which, at the latitude of Madeira, transports in its circulation hot and dry air originating in North Africa (known as ‘leste’)”.

Therefore, generally slightly cloudy or clear skies are expected throughout the archipelago, with maximum temperatures varying between 28 and 33 ºC. The hottest days are expected to be October 4th and 5th (Wednesday and Thursday).

Minimum temperatures will generally be high, reaching values ​​of around 23 to 25 ºC on the hottest days.

According to the same source, throughout the week, relative air humidity values ​​will be low, temporarily below 30% in mountainous regions. This hot weather situation should also be accompanied by suspended dust, generally in low concentrations.

From Diário Notícias

