A medium-sized tree fell today in Jardim do Campo da Barca, next to Centro Dr. Agostinho Cardoso, in Funchal.

According to what JM found out, it just missed the bust in homage to the Count of Canavial. The tree was weak at the root, and some diseased parts were visible.

The occurrence, registered about half an hour ago, did not cause any injuries, since there was no one in that space at the time of the fall of the tree.

From Jornal Madeira

