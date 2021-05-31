This morning, more than 35,100 vaccines arrived from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, according to a statement sent to the newsroom by the regional health authorities.

Remember that vaccines are stored in the Pharmacy Service of SESARAM.

The arrival of vaccines makes it possible to continue the regional vaccination campaign, according to Covid-19.

Until this morning, in Madeira, more than 145 thousand people had been vaccinated in Madeira, of which 93 thousand received only the first dose and about 51 thousand have already completed their inoculation against covid-19.

From Jornal Madeira