IPMA places mountainous regions of Madeira under orange warning for hot weather

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed the mountainous regions of Madeira under an orange warning for hot weather, more precisely for the persistence of high maximum temperature values, between 9 am and 6 pm on Wednesday, October 4th.

For the south coast of Madeira, IPMA updated the warning already issued , which is now in force between 9 am tomorrow and 6 pm on Wednesday, October 5th.

The north coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo are also under warning due to hot weather until 6 pm on the 5th, but in this case yellow.

According to the IPMA website , in the coming days, maximum temperatures are expected to be around 30 to 32ºC in Madeira and 26ºC in Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...