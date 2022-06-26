BELGIUM SHOW WINS JURY PRIZE AND CANADA THE PUBLIC’S FAVORITE

The Atlantic Festival jury awarded first place to the pyromusical show from Belgium, by the company ‘HC Pyrotechnics’, with the theme ‘A journey of emotions’, presented on the 18th.

2nd place went to Canada, for the company ‘Apogée Fireworks’, with the theme ‘The Immortals’, on the 11th.

In 3rd place was Ukraine, a show presented by the company ‘Dance of Fire’, with the theme ‘The various colors of the Ukrainian soul’, on the 4th.

In the public vote, Canada came in first, followed by Belgium and third was Ukraine.

Only the first three shows (4th, 11th and 18th of June) were up for voting by both the jury and the public.

Last night it was Portugal’s turn in normal tradition and who do the end of year fireworks each year. With the performance of the organizing company, ‘Macedo’s Pirotecnia’ and the theme ‘Madeira, The fifth element’. Funchal was at its busiest with a popular music act after the display.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...