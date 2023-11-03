THE RESERVE: THE NEW SAVOY SIGNATURE HOTEL OPENS ON DECEMBER 1ST

Savoy Signature presents The Reserve, an exclusive luxury hotel concept announced in February this year. The first guests will be welcomed on December 1st, in a soft opening, and the official opening is scheduled for January 15th, 2024.

With 40 elegantly decorated rooms, The Reserve is set to become the preferred destination for discerning travelers looking for an ultra-luxury hospitality experience on the island of Madeira where no detail is too small.

At The Reserve, every detail of the experience has been meticulously worked on to ensure that guests enjoy an unforgettable experience that exceeds all expectations with personalized support from the moment the customer makes their reservation. The Reserve embodies a concept based on attention to detail with permanent adaptation to individual desires and an incessant quest to exceed customer expectations and satisfaction.

The Reserve benefits from its location in the same building as the Savoy Palace, but has an exclusive entrance and lobby for its guests. All rooms and suites on the 16th and 17th floors of the Savoy Palace move exclusively to The Reserve. To this offer are added the simpler suites with more impressive views distributed between the 8th and 15th floor.

At The Reserve every detail is carefully thought out to create a truly exceptional stay. From the moment the reservation is confirmed, guests are in contact with their Guest Experience Personal Assistant (GEPA), who personalizes and prepares the stay even before arrival. GEPA’s mission is to guarantee an impeccable and personalized visit according to the wishes of each guest.

Guests at The Reserve have a welcome and escort service at Madeira International Airport, upon arrival and departure. In addition, customers are offered, at an additional cost, a private transfer on routes made in iconic vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce. Once arriving at the hotel, an elevator dedicated to The Reserve will take guests from the exclusive lobby to the Jacarandá Club with exclusive indoor and outdoor spaces that will be the heart of this boutique hotel on the 16th and 17th floors of the building. Here, you will find a stunning infinity pool on the terrace, with a panoramic view of the city of Funchal, and a unique sunset, exclusive to The Reserve guests, making the experience even more special.

The Reserve invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of immeasurable luxury. The spacious Pool Suites offer a retreat with a private terrace and their own pool; while the Deluxe Rooms provide a cozy retreat with a serene view of the sea and the stunning bay of Funchal. Each suite is carefully decorated in a contemporary style, ensuring the highest degree of comfort and relaxation in an environment of unparalleled privacy and luxury. The decoration of the rooms, designed by RH+ Arquitectos, is inspired by the colors and flora of the beautiful island of Madeira.

