Holy Trinity Church News

Please find attached details of a lunch opportunity this coming Friday – 10th November – plus other news regarding RBL activities.

Also, for those of you who haven’t seen them advertised elsewhere, Holy Trinity Church are holding their Annual Fair today – Saturday 4th November at the Church, starting at 10am and there is also an opportunity to take part in a special guided tour of the British Cemetery at 11am. (see attached posters).

Just returned back to the island today from the UK, where the situation in the NHS shows no sign of relenting – in our hospital alone we have 4 ground floor corridors outside the Emergency Department which have been turned into “temporary wards” to accommodate an ever increasing number of patients awaiting a vacant bed on a ward and where the staff are doing their best to care for them – despite there being 1,227 staff vacancies across the organisation !

However, as we are now in Remembrancetide – one of our organisation’s busiest periods of the year – Jean Faulkner has been very busy preparing and distributing our Poppy Appeal items and collecting tins, dealing with the Funchal Port Authority and organising a rota of collectors and Janet Ellison has been busy securing us a booking at a restaurant for our usual Lunch – Thanks to both ladies for all of their efforts

2023 REMEMBRANCE LUNCH

I am pleased to confirm that we have now been able to arrange for us all to enjoy a Lunch together…… after a long break !!! The details of the event are below:

Restaurante Zarcos

Estrada Conde Carvalhal 136, 9060-327 Funchal

Friday 10th November 2023

12:30pm Reception for a 1pm meal.

The price of the meal will be €25 per head which includes an aperitif reception, Canapes, Dips, etc, wines / water /soft drinks during the meal, choice of Meat, Fish or Vegetarian main course, and a choice of deserts.

A Draw will be held to gather funds for our ex-servicemen and women from all wars, and their dependants, who are less fortunate than ourselves and any contributions of prizes for the draw will be very welcome.

Dress will be semi-formal/formal: a blazer and tie, for men and corresponding dress for ladies. All those who have medals and/or decorations are asked to wear them in accordance with Legion custom.

Whilst our Madeira membership has been static of late, I hope that we can start to increase it again. New membership forms will be available on the day; so please support this function and bring your friends and potential new members with you.

To finalise arrangements, I need to know how many will be attending this event, so will you please contact me at rblportugalmadeirarep@gmail.com or on Mobile Number 967 210 835 ASAP (but by 12 midday on Wednesday 8th November at the latest) to let me know if you will be attending and if you have a table seating preference, your main course choice (Meat / Fish / Vegetarian) and / or any special dietary requirements. (And if you are able to donate anything to the draw!!).

It would also be helpful to receive a reply please if you are not able to attend the event – to save having to chase for replies.

2023 POPPY APPEAL COLLECTION

I am pleased that, again, this year, we will be able to collect by the Cruise Ships at the Port of Funchal and special thanks must go to Jean and Graham Faulkner who have been co-ordinating a rota of all of us and to ensure that the necessary permissions and formalities were in place to enable the Collections to take place. Thanks to all those who have volunteered to participate but, if you have not been contacted and find that you do now have some hours to spare and would like to assist with the collection, please contact Jean on 965 733 057 or myself on 967 210 835.

2023 ARMISTICE DAY

On Saturday 11th November 2023 myself and our Standard Bearer – Samantha Gannon – will be attending the Liga dos Combatentes Annual Service of Remembrance (which actually falls on the day this year) – in the presence of The Representative of The Republic – at the Regional War Memorial on Avienda do Mar, Funchal and where a Royal British Legion Wreath will be laid. All are welcome to attend and observe this event from 10:30am

2023 REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY SERVICE

Our Annual Service of Remembrance will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Funchal on Sunday 12th November 2023. (Please be seated by 10:30am). The Service will be led by The Reverend Michael Jarman (Chaplain).

The first part of the Service will include the “traditional” Act of Remembrance – including the Exhortation, Last Post, Two Minutes Silence, Reveille and the Kohima Epitaph.

During the Service a Royal British Legion wreath will be laid at the Altar and, at the end of the Service, a short ceremony will be held at the Memorial Corner in the Church Gardens and a Poppy Cross laid at the RBL Memorial there.

It would be very encouraging if as many RBL members and friends were able to spare an hour or so on Sunday 12th November to join in with the usual congregation at this important Annual Service of Remembrance so that we may offer thanks for all those who have laid down their lives in search of peace amongst the nations and so that we can enjoy the relatively peaceful lives that we do both here in Madeira and across the UK and the Commonwealth.

After the Service there will be the church’s usual Garden Reception with Tea / Coffee / Biscuits, Madeira Cake and Wine which you are all very welcome to stay for!!

Apologies for the late notice of our meal this year – having only arrived back on the island today – but let’s hope for a good turnout so that we can all meet up again and share each other’s company – hopefully inviting some “new faces” along too ?

If anyone has any spare time and would like to consider joining with me and a few others to organise future events – or if anyone would like to take a more active part in the RBL activities or as Regional Representative then please do reach out and have a chat with me so that we can maximise the talents that we have available for the good of all.

I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible over the coming week – and beyond !!

Best Wishes

Ian

Ian Norris

Madeira Area Representative

Portugal and Atlantic Islands Branch (Branch 3443)

E-Mail: rblportugalmadeirarep@gmail.com

Mobile: (+351) 967 210 835

