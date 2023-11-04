Cable Car Funchal Rescue Operation

Cable Car Funchal Rescue OperationTobi Hughes·4th November 2023Madeira News The cable car in Funchal today will close at 4.45pm as a rescue drill will take place with the Fire Brigade and Cival Protection. An exercise to practice and simulate an emergency. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related