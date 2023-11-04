Was Miguel Albuquerque jeered at the Chestnut Festival?

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, was this Wednesday, November 1st, at Curral das Freiras, as part of the Chestnut Festival. In his first public appearance in this new term as president of the GR, when he spoke, he was the target of boos. Is it true?

After the allegorical procession, one of the highlights of the party, which featured 22 groups, the usual interventions on stage followed. Albuquerque, as per protocol, was the last to speak. When he was given the floor, among the crowd’s ovations it was possible to hear boos directed at the president, at the moment he was being announced.

The moment could have gone unnoticed, had Albuquerque not responded in a provocative tone. “Whoever is making noises should go and drink some Ginja, which will make them happier. Thank you,” he said, his response being applauded by the crowd.

According to what DIÁRIO found, the situation did not cause much fuss and the perpetrators were neither identified nor approached by the Public Security Police, who were at the scene. Albuquerque continued his speech, where he addressed the connection he intends to build between Curral das Freiras and Jardim da Serra.

It was not possible to determine what motivated the shouting, but the issue could be the shortage of chestnuts, the end and beginning of a new political cycle or even the construction of the cable car in the parish. Even so, DIÁRIO knows that some members of the public, from São Vicente, were unhappy due to the departure of Humberto Vasconcelos, as regional secretary of Agriculture.

