Pico do Areeiro – Pico Ruivo route is now passable

8 Pedestrian Routes remain closed.

According to the Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation (IFCN), the pedestrian route PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro (Pico do Areeiro – Pico Ruivo) – Vereda Oeste (through the tunnels) is now passable.

A decision taken after the “survey carried out to date and without prejudice to future updates”.

The IFCN also warns of the “precaution” to be taken when carrying out classified walking routes, as they are located in “areas subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion”.

There are still eight closed walking routes :

PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro – Vereda Este (via Pico das Torres)

PR 4 – Levada do Barreiro

PR 7 – Levada do Moinho

PR 15 – Vereda da Ribeira da Janela

PR 16 – Levada Fajã do Rodrigues

PR 19 – Paul do Mar Royal Path

PR 20 – Vereda do Jardim do Mar

PR 23 – Levada da Azenha

