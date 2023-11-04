Pico do Areeiro – Pico Ruivo route is now passable

8 Pedestrian Routes remain closed.
According to the Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation (IFCN), the pedestrian route PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro (Pico do Areeiro – Pico Ruivo) – Vereda Oeste (through the tunnels) is now passable.
A decision taken after the “survey carried out to date and without prejudice to future updates”.
The IFCN also warns of the “precaution” to be taken when carrying out classified walking routes, as they are located in “areas subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion”.
There are still eight closed walking routes :
- PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro – Vereda Este (via Pico das Torres)
- PR 4 – Levada do Barreiro
- PR 7 – Levada do Moinho
- PR 15 – Vereda da Ribeira da Janela
- PR 16 – Levada Fajã do Rodrigues
- PR 19 – Paul do Mar Royal Path
- PR 20 – Vereda do Jardim do Mar
- PR 23 – Levada da Azenha