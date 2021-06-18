The Food Bank Against Hunger estimates it will receive more than 28 tonnes of food products as a result of the Ajuda Vale campaign.

In a note of success, the campaign, which took place between the 27th of May and the 6th of June, surpassed the milestone of 30,000 units sold, an increase of around 56% compared to the previous year.

The results of this initiative were disclosed today with the visit of the vice president of the Regional Government, Pedro Calado, and the president of the Board of Directors of the Social Security Institute, Micaela Freitas.

This year, the Food Bank, chaired by Fátima Aveiro, opted for the sale of Product Vouchers, available at supermarket checkouts in Pingo Doce and Continente. It also provided the option of online donations through the portal alimentestaideia.pt.

From Jornal Madeira