SEF INSPECTORS CALL OFF STRIKES AT LISBON, PORTO, FARO AND MADEIRA AIRPORTS

The strikes by inspectors from the Foreigner and Borders Service (SEF) planned for Lisbon, Porto, Faro and Madeira airports were canceled today, revealed the Union of Investigation, Inspection and Borders Inspectors (SIIFF).

“We have just called off and lifted the notices [of strike]”, SIIFF president Renato Mendonça told Lusa.

The extinction of the SEF will take place in October, according to the announcement made this Thursday by the Minister of Internal Administration, José Luís Carneiro, who assured that there will be a transition period for the implementation of this reform.

As part of the extinction of the SEF, administrative functions will pass to AIMA and the Institute of Registration and Notary (IRN), while police powers will go to the Public Security Police, National Republican Guard and Judiciary Police.

