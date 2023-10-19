MADEIRA AGAIN NOMINATED FOR BEST ISLAND DESTINATION IN THE WORLD

Madeira is once again among the best destinations in the world, which has once again been nominated for the Best Island Destination in the World award within the scope of the 30th edition of the ‘World Travel Awards’.

The news was announced this morning by the Regional Secretariat of Tourism and Culture, which reminds us that the Pérola do Atlântico has already won this award in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, to which it also adds the distinctions as Best Island Destination in Europe, in the European edition of the WTA, an award which was renewed on September 29th.

However, when it comes to worldwide recognition, Madeira faces 19 other destinations from all continents. They are Bali (Indonesia), Barbados, Cook Islands, Crete (Greece), Fiji (Pacific Ocean), Philippines, Hawaii (USA), Turks and Caicos Islands (Caribbean), Jamaica (Caribbean), Little Corn Island (Nicaragua), Maldives (Indian Ocean), Mallorca (Spain), Mauritius (Indian Ocean), Saint Lucia (Caribbean), Sardinia (Italy), Seychelles (Indian Ocean), Singapore, Tahiti and Zanzibar (Tanzania).

It should also be noted that, in addition to the category for best island destination, the Madeira Promotion Association is in the running for the Best Tourist Board award. In this race there are another 24 nominees, more specifically Turismo de Portugal, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, Costa Rica Tourism, Dubai Tourism, Greek Ministry of Tourism, Hong Kong Tourism, Incredible India, Jamaica Tourism, Tourism Kenya, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation, Tourism Mexico, Tourism Philippines, ProColombia, PROMPERÚ. Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, South African Tourism, Tanzania Tourism. Tourism Australia, Tourism Fiji, Tourism Malaysia, Tourism New Zealand, Tourism Seychelles, Vietnam National Tourism Administration and VisitBritain

Voting for the 2023 edition runs until November 17th and can be done via the link https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote-for-madeira-islands-worlds-leading-island-destination-2023 .

Remember that the ‘World Travel Awards’ were created in 1993 and are awarded annually to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

From Jornal Madeira

