HOURS OF WAITING AT THE AIRPORT LEAD PASSENGERS TO LOSE PATIENCE AND POINT OUT “LACK OF ORGANISATION”

The successive cancellations and delays of flights at Madeira Airport exhausted the patience of many passengers, who had been waiting for hours for their flight to return to their origin destinations.

The haze of dust that hit the airport (and the entire island) has affected airport operations and swelled the number of passengers who concentrate at the airport, as the departure time arrives and the respective flights do not take off.

Passengers in wheelchairs, babies in arms, elderly people with difficulties face hours of waiting.

Some passengers begin to run out of patience and criticise the “lack of organisation” that they are witnessing before their eyes, with advances and retreats in the announced decisions.

From Jornal Madeira

It is a poor show, when it hapoenes on a regular basis. Some sort of operation should be put in place when these things happen. The airport clearly nerds more space for holding this amount of people, making it slighty more comfortable, knowing everyone has somewhere to sit. And more food and drink facilities, especially in departures and arrivals.

