Funchal Port Authority issues warning of bad weather due to strong wind

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal says it has received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), a Signal Warning 6 (Bad Weather) for the Madeira archipelago.

In the note sent to the newsrooms, the port authority explains that it refers to “force 7 wind (51 to 62 km per hour) from any direction”, and therefore recommends that vessel owners and shipowners “adopt the necessary precautions in order to to ensure their safety”.

This Monday, the National Maritime Authority and the Navy also warned of maritime unrest in the Madeira archipelago starting tomorrow.

Looking at the windguru website, it could well be a bad time for the airport again, Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday.

