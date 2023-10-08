STRONG SEA AGITATION GENERATES CURIOSITY IN PORTO MONIZ

The strong maritime agitation, which is felt in Porto Moniz, is generating some curiosity.

Next to the municipality’s natural pools, the movement of the waves captures the attention of those who pass by.

  1. I remember several years back we had a week’s break in Porto Moniz. One morning we looked out to sunny day with no wind and saw lots of water running down the road. When we went outside only to find huge waves breaking over the natural pools. The barriers at the water’s edge were flattened and lamp posts bent over. The waves reached the Cachalotte restaurant and broke windows.

    It was a most peculiar situation, a seemingly sunny and calm day but humunguous waves rolling in from the north west.

