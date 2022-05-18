ROAD THAT GIVES ACCESS TO FAIAL CLOSED SURPRISES POPULATION

The regional road, under the concession of Via Expresso, more precisely between the Moinhos area and Penha de Águia, in Faial, is closed.

This situation took motorists by surprise this Wednesday morning, so the closure is generating some traffic in that area. A traffic queue has formed, the vehicles are waiting for the reopening, which should take place no later than 1:00 pm.

Upon arrival at the S. Roque do Faial – Santana junction, the passage is closed, preventing the passage to Faial.

The solution for motorists would be to pass through Lombo Galego. As for tourist buses, it is a solution that becomes complicated due to their size.

As to what motivated this closure, nothing is known.

