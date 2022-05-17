BIKERS DAY WILL TAKE THOUSANDS TO CALHETA ON SUNDAY

Thousands of bikers will head to Calheta this Sunday to celebrate National Bikers Day. Participants will gather at Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal, around 9:00 am, and will depart at 10:30 am in a caravan to Vila da Calheta, where they should arrive around 11:40 am.

One of the highlights of this event will take place in the afternoon, starting at 3:00 pm, when speeches, mass and blessing of the motorcycles are scheduled, followed by an afternoon of entertainment until 9:00 pm. On the waterfront, tents are already being installed where the various associated clubs will make known a little about what they do, taking the opportunity to raise funds for their activities, many of which are of a charitable nature.

The details of this initiative were released this afternoon by the organization at a press conference that took place at the Calheta City Council. Sunday we will celebrate the values ​​associated with the use of two-wheel vehicles, mainly the values ​​of freedom, camaraderie, help and mutual respect that must exist, highlighted Nélio Olim, president of the Madeira Motorcycling Association, who took the opportunity to appeal to participants to comply with safety rules and not to exaggerate.

The responsible for the Club de Motards da Madeira, Diego Henriquez, highlighted all the support of the Municipality, without which it would not be possible to organize an event of this magnitude, in which around 3,500 motorcycles should participate.

Doroteia Leça, vice-president of the municipality, said that “it is an honor” to host these initiatives in the municipality, first of all because of their importance in promoting the destination and boosting the economy itself. In addition, she underlined, “it is part of our nature to relax a little and there is nothing better than combining sport with well-being”. The mayor took the opportunity, moreover, to ask for understanding regarding the “necessary closure” of Avenida D. Manuel I, which will be closed to traffic between 11:00 am and 9:00 pm on Sunday, while the existing car parks in that area will remain open.

From Jornal Madeira

