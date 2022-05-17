Free entrance to Museum’s tomorrow

2022 edition of the International Museum Day commemorated on the 18th of May featured the theme “Museums as cultural hubs, The future of tradition”.

On this day the museums are free, and it is possible to visit their exhibitions and works and participate in initiatives prepared exclusively for this commemorative day. The opening hours are also extended so that more visitors have the opportunity to visit the museums.

Some of the museums of the Region adhere to the “European Museums Night”, one of the most popular and anticipated initiatives, allowing visitors to enjoy the institutions’ cultural offerings in an unique timetable.

I believe most museums will have free entrance tomorrow, including the whale museum in Caniçal if you are over that way.