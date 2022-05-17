Festa da Cebola

Festa da CebolaTobi Hughes·17th May 2022Madeira News The onion festival takes place in Caniço this weekend. The main parade is on the Sunday at 4pm, with entertainment every night Friday – Sunday. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related