Strong winds leave Madeira under orange warning until 6pm

Despite the weather warnings, the airport has been running well.

Strong winds forecast for this Monday justified the issuance of an orange warning for the South Coast of Madeira.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the warning came into effect at 11 am and will last until 6 pm today, then dropping to yellow until midnight.

The Mountainous Regions are under a yellow warning until midnight on December 17th due to the predicted wind, and the North Coast and Porto Santo until 6 pm today.

A yellow warning has also been issued for precipitation in the Mountainous Regions and on the South Coast until 12 noon today.

