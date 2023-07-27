Efforts continue to locate a Czech tourist who disappeared in São Vicente

The search operation to locate the Czech tourist who, by all indications, has been missing in the mountains of São Vicente for several days, passed this morning to the Public Security Police (PSP), since, as indicated tells DIÁRIO the president of the Regional Civil Protection Service, due to the uncertainty surrounding the whole situation.

António José Nunes referred, mid-morning this Thursday, that a dozen firefighters from the São Vicente corporation were on the ground until around 4 am, trying to find the man in his 70s, accompanied by members of the Forest Police.

Efforts were centered on the Montado dos Pessegueiros area, although the indications were scarce, due to difficulties in communicating with the missing man’s wife, who only speaks Czech. The head of the regional Civil Protection even says that there are some doubts about the information that was initially advanced, which is why the operation with Civil Protection means was suspended, and then the case was forwarded to the PSP.

Although faced with several doubts, today, in yet another training action, the helitransported team flew over the area in question, on the border of the municipalities of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, next to Ribeira do Inferno, in an attempt to locate the missing person, but without any success.

In addition, as the Diário managed to find out, the police are already on the ground collecting more information, and there is, for now, no concrete data on the whereabouts of the man, nor on his state of health or physical condition.

The woman, also aged in her 70s, was rescued yesterday by the helicopter at the service of the regional Civil Protection, as opportunely reported by the DIÁRIO. After receiving treatment at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where she was admitted with a suspected fracture in her leg, she will have already been discharged.

Efforts are now focused on clarifying the case by the PSP, with information that efforts have already been launched to find a Czech translator to intermediate contact with the woman.

