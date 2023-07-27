ALL RESCUES THIS YEAR IN THE MOUNTAINS “WERE TO PEOPLE WHO WERE IN NO-GO ZONES”

All rescues carried out this year in the mountains of Madeira took place in prohibited areas. Assurance of the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection who, this morning, visited the Calheta firefighters and took stock of the POCIR (Operational Plan to Combat Rural Fires).

An occasion that the ruler Pedro Ramos took advantage of to appeal to those who climb the mountains to comply with the recommendations. “Don’t go on the recommended trails. Do not go beyond the prohibition barriers because you could put your life at risk!”, asked the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection in a week in which there has already been one death, the result of a fall in the Levada das 25 Fontes, in addition to several falls, without much gravity, on other trails this last week.

In a balance to POCIR, in force since June 1, he said that 600 teams, each with 3 members, have already taken to the streets. 37 thousand 500 kilometers have been covered. The helicopter has also played its part in rescue and preventing and fighting fires. 67 hours are counted, but these include the rescues that have taken place since June and until today.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...