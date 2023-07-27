LUME PIZZARIA Anniversary Special Event

Save 10% when booking with the code MIN10

Join us on 1st August, Tuesday, from 7 PM to 9 PM for a magical evening of live music & delectable pizzas at LUME Pizzaria Napoletana! 🍕🎶

🎵 Music Flavours 4TET – Bossa Nova & Smooth Jazz

🎤 Sofia Petito: Singer

🎹 João Alves: Piano & Singer

🎺 Paulo Barros: Trumpet

🎻 Miguel Marques: Double-bass

Enjoy a welcome drink and authentic Neapolitan pizza while immersing yourself in this exclusive live music event. 🍷🎵

📌 Location: Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/PMZB2jEhEi3bj26LA

PS: This isn’t a concert, but a unique live music experience! Don’t miss out! 🎶💫

See you at Pizzaria Lume for an unforgettable evening of music and culinary delights! 👋🌟 #LiveMusicDinner #MusicFlavours4TET #PizzariaLumeAnniversary

