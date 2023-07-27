MARITIME AUTHORITY INFORMED ABOUT TENT AT PRAIA FORMOSA

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Bathers at Praia Formosa flagged and reported a tent on that access to the sea.

Contacted by JM, the Frente MarFunchal said it was aware of the situation and had already reported it to the Maritime Police. As far as we know, the tent has been set up on the free access beach since yesterday, but the practice is illegal. Thus, as the beach is managed by the Frente MarFunchal, this informed the maritime authority, which, in turn, must act.

Jornal Madeira has already reported this morning, that 84 warnings or possible fines have been issued to campers in the mountain zones.

The problem peopke camping where they want and without license, and plus a huge lack of information from the tourist board and Government.

 

5 Responses

  1. I’m sure it’s fairly obvious that arrivals at the airport have tents as baggage so why not have welcoming signs indicating the issue of using official camp sites and consequences if not; also security guards approaching the possible campers asking where they intend to bed down…. Seems a fairly simple initial approach but that’s a common sense approach which seems to have no basis here anymore.
    I’m sure the locals/Police see these events unfolding but turn a blind eye as it means paper work hence what doesn’t cause a problem leave alone – like the drug situation!
    And as with local bonfires which despite being discouraged and banned through the summer still happen as I’ve seen today half way up a mountain side …..so so wreckless!

  2. Absolutely agree with Amy. If there was a large scale map at the airport indicating all legal camp sites on the island you wouldn’t get this. Might be an idea to actually have a kiosk at the airport selling camping licences along with warnings about free camping. Unfortunately not everyone can afford to stay at 5 star hotels, doesn’t mean they not welcome to enjoy our island.

