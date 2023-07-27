MARITIME AUTHORITY INFORMED ABOUT TENT AT PRAIA FORMOSA

Bathers at Praia Formosa flagged and reported a tent on that access to the sea.

Contacted by JM, the Frente MarFunchal said it was aware of the situation and had already reported it to the Maritime Police. As far as we know, the tent has been set up on the free access beach since yesterday, but the practice is illegal. Thus, as the beach is managed by the Frente MarFunchal, this informed the maritime authority, which, in turn, must act.

Jornal Madeira has already reported this morning, that 84 warnings or possible fines have been issued to campers in the mountain zones.

The problem peopke camping where they want and without license, and plus a huge lack of information from the tourist board and Government.

