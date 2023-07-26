Firefighters and Forest Police are still looking for a tourist who disappeared three days ago in São Vicente

Wife of the missing man, who had suffered a fall while looking for her husband, is already in the hospital with a suspected leg fracture.

Bit of a strange story as the Diário is reporting they have been missing for 3 days….

The search continues for a man, of Czech nationality, who has been missing for three days in the mountains of São Vicente.

According to the president of the Regional Civil Protection Service, elements of the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz remain on the ground, as well as the Forestry Police, in an attempt to locate the man who, according to him, will have established verbal contact with his wife, this afternoon, while she was looking for him in the Ribeira do Inferno area.

José António Nunes confirmed that the lady, who in this search for her husband suffered a fall, has already been rescued by the helitransported team, and is already in the hospital, with a suspected fracture in her leg.

This was the second rescue made, this Wednesday, by the helicopter at the service of the regional Civil Protection, according to a note released by that body, noting that a Polish citizen was rescued, after having suffered a fall from her own height, having been injured. , while taking the pedestrian route between Pico Ruivo and Pico do Areeiro.

From Diário Notícias

