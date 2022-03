This morning, it is not possible to enter or leave the parish of Curral das Freiras, with the road closed due to snowfall.

The information was confirmed by the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, who were also called on Monday morning to Jardim da Serra due to the fall of a metal structure from a shipyard onto the road, on the Caminho do Lombo dos Ganchos.

Firefighters and Municipal Civil Protection were at the scene.

From Jornal Madeira

